Serious injuries following Tillsonburg crash

Two people were hurt in a head-on crash just north of Tillsonburg early this morning.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Keswick Road.

Throughout the investigation Highway 19 between Quarter Town Line and Ostrander Road was closed.

The highway reopened around 9 a.m.

There is no word on how the collision occurred, but debris and tire tracks are visible in the south-east corner of the intersection.