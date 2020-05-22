LONDON, ONT. -- As of Friday, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance's (CKHA) COVID-19 Assessment Centre is accepting self-referrals from anyone who feels they have symptoms of the virus.

CKHA, located at 47 Emma St. in Chatham will provide swabbing for all patients who are experiencing symptoms as a part of Ontario's plan to increase testing across the province.

Individuals who are unsure if they have related symptoms should contact their primary caregiver, Chatham-Kent Health, or Telehealth first.

Appointments can be booked by completing an online form.