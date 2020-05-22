Self-referral testing available in Chatham-Kent to help increase testing in Ontario
Published Friday, May 22, 2020 10:42AM EDT
A COVID-19 test is ready to be sent to a laboratory after a medical worker took a swab at a drive-in testing facility. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)
LONDON, ONT. -- As of Friday, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance's (CKHA) COVID-19 Assessment Centre is accepting self-referrals from anyone who feels they have symptoms of the virus.
CKHA, located at 47 Emma St. in Chatham will provide swabbing for all patients who are experiencing symptoms as a part of Ontario's plan to increase testing across the province.
Individuals who are unsure if they have related symptoms should contact their primary caregiver, Chatham-Kent Health, or Telehealth first.
Appointments can be booked by completing an online form.