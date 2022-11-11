Section of Clarke Road to temporarily close starting next Monday

Drivers who use Clarke Road might need to find an alternative route beginning next Monday, as a section of the street is set to close for the entire workweek to allow for CN Rail repairs.

According to a press release from the City of London, Clarke Road between Oxford Street East and Cheapside Street will be fully closed from Nov. 14 to end of day Nov. 18 to allow CN Rail to make needed repairs to a railway crossing north of Oxford Street East.

During the closure, drivers will be detoured around the closure via Oxford Street East, Veterans Memorial Parkway and Huron Street.

The city warns drivers to expect delays.

Temporary sidewalk closures will also be in place on Clarke Road, so pedestrians are also advised to use an alternative route.

Access to local business and residences will be maintained during the repairs.

The city advises planning ahead to see if their route is impacted by checking Google Maps or Waze.