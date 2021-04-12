WINGHAM, ONT. -- No fewer than six schools in Grey-Bruce are currently dealing with COVID-19 cases associated to their facilities.

Potentially the most serious suspected outbreak is at Queen of Hearts Nursery School in Owen Sound, where one confirmed case, and seven probable cases are linked to the facility.

Three cases are linked to a confirmed outbreak at Notre Dame Catholic School in Owen Sound.

There is a suspected outbreak at Beaver Valley Community School in Thornbury, with two cases linked to the school.

There is one confirmed case associated with Immaculate Conception School in Formosa.

There are probable cases associated with Hanover Heights Community School, and St. Mary’s High School in Owen Sound.

Grey-Bruce added 12 cases Monday and are currently seeing their highest case counts since the beginning of the pandemic.