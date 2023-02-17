School bus cancellations in the London, Ont. area

Due to “inclement weather” which impacted the region Thursday night and into Friday, multiple regions have cancelled their school bus operations for the day, ultimately impacting hundreds of bus routes.

These cancellations include here in London and the surrounding area of Middlesex and Oxford counties, including Strathroy-Caradoc, Arva, Ailsa Craig, Glencoe, Ingersoll, Dorchester, North Middlesex, Ilderton, Parkhill, Komoka, Tillsonburg, Lucan, Zorra, and Woodstock.

In the neighbouring counties of Huron-Perth, multiple regions have also cancelled their school bus operations for the day due to the weather including, Goderich, Wingham, Clinton, Stratford, Bedford, South Huron, Exeter, Seaforth, Dublin, St. Marys, Listowel,

Several schools themselves in Huron-Perth were closed on Friday morning, including St. Anne's Catholic Secondary School, Dual Credit Program and St. Michael Catholic Secondary School.

In the neighbouring counties of Grey-Bruce, a number of regions have also cancelled their school bus operations for the day, including Port Elgin, Southampton, Tobermory, Wiarton, Sauble Beach, Teeswater, Mildmay, Hanover, Walkerton, Meaford, Owen Sound, Kincardine, Grey Highlands, Chesley, and Paisley.

In nearby Sarnia-Lambton, school buses in zones one through four have been cancelled on Friday, while all other zones are operating as normal.

All elementary schools remain open to students.

Secondary students in the Lambton Kent District School Board however will engage in a one-day remote learning on Friday. These schools include, Alexander Mackenzie Secondary School, Great Lakes Secondary School, Lambton Central Collegiate & Vocational Institute, North Lambton Secondary School, Northern Collegiate Institute & Vocational School

Many of the school bus cancellations went into effect just before 6 a.m., while others went into effect just after 6 a.m.

A full list of school bus cancellations in Middlesex and Oxford counties can be found on the following website.

A full list of school bus cancellations in Huron-Perth can be found on the following website.

A full list of school bus cancellations in Grey-Bruce can be found on the following website.

Here's a look at London's forecast for the rest of the week:

Friday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and early this afternoon. Windy. High of - 5 C, feeling like - 12 with the wind chill.

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness. Windy. High of 2 C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 4 C.

Monday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High of 1 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High of - 1 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High of - 4 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High of - 3 C.