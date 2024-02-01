Sawed-off shotgun used to make threats: Sarnia police

A Sarnia man is facing 18 criminal charges after police said two people were threatened with a sawed-off shotgun.

On Jan.30, officers responded to a home where they said it’s alleged the accused made threats to kill a woman and pointed the firearm at her after putting a bullet in it — also threatening to shoot another person in the home who tried to intervene.

The two victims were able to get away from the home and call police who when they arrived, found the accused who was in the process of hiding the firearm outside of the home.

The accused was arrested without further incident and because this was a result of intimate partner violence, police said the identity of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victims.

Charges against the accused