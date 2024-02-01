LONDON
London

    • Sawed-off shotgun used to make threats: Sarnia police

    Sarnia Police Service
    Share

    A Sarnia man is facing 18 criminal charges after police said two people were threatened with a sawed-off shotgun.

    On Jan.30, officers responded to a home where they said it’s alleged the accused made threats to kill a woman and pointed the firearm at her after putting a bullet in it — also threatening to shoot another person in the home who tried to intervene.

    The two victims were able to get away from the home and call police who when they arrived, found the accused who was in the process of hiding the firearm outside of the home.

    The accused was arrested without further incident and because this was a result of intimate partner violence, police said the identity of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victims.

     

    Charges against the accused

    • Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order (x2)
    • Possession of ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order (x2)
    • Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon
    • Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (x2)
    • Assault with a Weapon (x2)
    • Utter Threats to Cause Death (x2)
    • Pointing a Firearm (x2)
    • Using Firearm in Commission of Offence (x2)
    • Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition
    • Possession of Firearm Knowing its Possession is unauthorized.
    • Careless Use of Firearm

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News