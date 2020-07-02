WINGHAM, ONT. -- Sauble Beach is open...again.

Thursday afternoon, South Bruce Peninsula council voted to allow visitors back onto Sauble’s sand.

Council first opened the beach for "walk-through access" in early June.

Then after two weekends of what the mayor called "reckless behaviour," council closed the beach again on June 22, blaming, in part, thousands of Toronto daytrippers.

Local businesses were outraged, and demanded the beach reopen, saying they’d go bankrupt without tourists coming to the beach.

Now, council says they’re going to try and hire "paid duty" OPP officers to help enforce COVID-19 distancing measures, and feel comfortable with reopening the beach.

But, Mayor Janice Jackson says if visitors to the beach aren’t physical distancing, and are creating havoc, council will not hesitate to close down the beach again for the Civic Holiday weekend.