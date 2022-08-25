Sarnia police seize drugs and cash

Police in Sarnia have seized nearly $15,000 in drugs and $4,000 in cash.

On Wednesday, officers pulled over a vehicle being driven by a person under surveillance as part of an investigation into the trafficking of cocaine and fentanyl.

During the traffic stop in the area of Indian Road and Wellington Street, two people in the vehicle were both taken into custody.

According to police, a search of the vehicle and the two accused located the following:

Cocaine, 92.16 grams with an estimated street value of $9,216.00

Fentanyl, 32.57 grams with an estimated street value of $4,885.00

$3,630 in Canadian currency

A 34-year-year old and a 35-year-old, both from Sarnia, are facing multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.