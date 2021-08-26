Sarnia police officer charged with sexual assault

London, Ont. -

A Sarnia, Ont. police officer has been charged with sexual assault following complaints made to police in June.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has reported there are reasonable grounds to believe that a Sarnia Police Service officer committed criminal that reportedly occurred between March 2018 and June 2021.

The constable has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust by an official.

The officer is required to appear in a Sarnia, Ont. court on September 15, 2021.

Because the matter is before the courts, the SIU says it will not provide further comment on the investigation.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.