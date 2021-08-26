Sarnia police officer charged with sexual assault
A Sarnia, Ont. police officer has been charged with sexual assault following complaints made to police in June.
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has reported there are reasonable grounds to believe that a Sarnia Police Service officer committed criminal that reportedly occurred between March 2018 and June 2021.
The constable has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust by an official.
The officer is required to appear in a Sarnia, Ont. court on September 15, 2021.
Because the matter is before the courts, the SIU says it will not provide further comment on the investigation.
The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.
London Top Stories
BREAKING
BREAKING | At least 72 killed in Kabul airport attack, Canadian military members uninjured
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Last Canadian military flight takes off from Kabul, ending mission
Canada's military mission in Afghanistan ended Thursday, hours before suicide bombers attacked crowds at Kabul airport, killing several American marines, and leaving an unknown number of Canadians and their families trapped.
U.S. proceeding with Kabul pullout despite deadly ISIS attacks
U.S. President Joe Biden is pressing ahead with the evacuation of Americans and others from Afghanistan after attacks that killed at least 12 U.S. service members and dashed hopes of ending the 20-year U.S. war without further bloodshed. As many as 1,000 Americans and many more Afghans are still struggling to get out of Kabul.
Afghanistan crisis dominates campaign trail as Canada's evacuation mission ends
The unfolding crisis in Afghanistan continues to dominate discussions along the federal election campaign trail as Canada marks the end of its evacuation efforts in Kabul.
What is ISIS-K? A look at the Afghan-based terrorist group that threatens both Taliban and U.S. forces
As U.S. and NATO forces continue to withdraw from Afghanistan, an affiliate of the Islamic State terrorist group, ISIS-K, is posing a new threat to civilian evacuation efforts in Kabul.
Canada among latest countries added to United Kingdom's green travel list
Canada is among the latest countries added to the United Kingdom's green travel list, meaning Canadian travellers will no longer have to quarantine upon arriving in the country.
Ryerson University announces it will be renamed
Ryerson University announced Thursday that it has accepted a recommendation to begin the renaming process.
What do we know about breakthrough COVID-19 cases? Experts break down the science
As COVID-19 cases rise through parts of the country, experts expect the number of infections among fully vaccinated people will increase with them. But that doesn't mean the vaccines have stopped working.
Truth Tracker: Will the Liberal plan to ban blind bidding make homes more affordable, and can they even pull it off?
The federal Liberal campaign promise to make blind bidding illegal under the Criminal Code has drawn condemnation among some in the real estate industry. But others say the practice creates an unfair advantage for sellers and can help with growing unaffordability. Read our truth tracker for more on election.ctvnews.ca.
Kitchener
Region of Waterloo adds 25 new COVID-19 cases; active outbreaks decline
The Region of Waterloo logged 25 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday's update as active outbreaks in the area declined.
'It's unsafe right now': Store owners alarmed by continued break-ins
Business owners of a strip mall at Seabrook Drive and Fisher-Hallman Road in Kitchener were greeted by an unwanted sight Thursday morning after someone broke into their stores and stole cash.
Here's where local health units stand on vaccine passports
Health units in southwestern Ontario weigh in on the need for vaccine passports.
Windsor
Talks underway on vaccine passports, Ahmed says
Windsor-Essex Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says 'active discussions' are taking place with his provincial counterparts over a vaccine passport.
Police make arrest in homicide investigation of Windsor woman in Fort Erie
Niagara police have made an arrest in a double-homicide investigation involving the death of a Windsor woman who was killed at a party in Fort Erie.
Police investigate arson at Windsor business
Windsor police are investigating an arson at a Goodwill store and are seeking information in identifying a suspect.
Barrie
Massive fire destroys two homes in Wasaga Beach
Emergency crews responded to a massive house fire in Wasaga Beach Thursday afternoon that spread to the neighbouring house.
Infection rates climb with 30 new COVID-19 cases in Simcoe Muskoka
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 30 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, nearly double the number of infections reported 24 hours ago.
Simcoe County public board releases its new back to school plan
With just over one week to the start of a new school year, the Simcoe County District School Board released its back-to-school plan.
Northern Ontario
More severe weather after four tornadoes confirmed in the northeastern Ont. storm two weeks ago
Northern Tornadoes Project is following up on the impacts of Wednesday night's severe storm in the northeast and has confirmed four tornadoes during a storm two weeks ago.
Sault police ask residents to shelter in place following reports of someone carrying a firearm
Sault Ste. Marie police are asking residents in the area of Chapple Avenue and Albion Street to shelter in place as they investigate reports of someone with a firearm.
Fourth generation sugar makers preparing for another season
If you like maple syrup, maple sugar, or maple honey, there’s a good chance you’ve tasted a Sucerie Seguin Sugarbush product.
Ottawa
Stage 2 LRT worker seriously injured
Ottawa police and paramedics responded to a workplace injury in the 300 block of Roosevelt Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Ottawa man, 30, charged with sexually assaulting two girls
Ottawa police, Gatineau police, the RCMP and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection conducted a joint investigation.
Lester the beaver must move as dam causes concerns in Ottawa's south end
The beaver, which some local residents have named 'Lester' for the road that runs behind the dam, has been busy.
Toronto
Ontario woman and young son 'crammed like sardines' for hours at airport now infected with COVID-19
A fully vaccinated Ontario woman says she and her son were 'crammed like sardines' inside the Toronto airport after returning from a trip to Florida and have now become infected with COVID-19.
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Toronto
Residents are being warned of the possibility of torrential rainfall leading to localized flooding, with 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail.
Montreal
Quebec's grocery list for federal party leaders casts focus on health transfers, immigration
Quebec is set to outline its wishlist to the federal parties Thursday, and it's a safe bet that one of the priorities will again be to demand a substantial increase in health transfers to the provinces.
Quebec kids head back to class with new COVID-19 protocols
With Thursday marking the first day back to class for French schools in the province, Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge says he’s confident Quebec has the right safety measures in place at the right time.
No criminal charges in CHSLD Herron case after investigation into COVID-19 deaths
There will be no criminal charges laid relating to CHSLD Herron, after 47 people died during a COVID-19 outbreak at the home.
Atlantic
'I want to cry': Maritime Afghan community, veterans react to situation in Afghanistan
The president of the Afghan Society of Halifax feels hopeless as she watches the situation unfold in her home country.
N.B. reports eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, active cases drop to 157
New Brunswick is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 15 recoveries, as the total number of active infections in the province drops to 157.
'It was definitely scary': Shark sighting caught on camera off Cape Breton coast
A whale watching tour off the coast of Cape Breton got more than they bargained for. While there were no whales, a shark was caught on camera up close and personal.
Winnipeg
'They just can't get through': Winnipeg family among Canadians trying to leave Kabul
Members of a Winnipeg family who had been visiting Afghanistan for a wedding are stuck in Kabul with Canada’s evacuation mission finished.
56 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Thursday
The Manitoba government is reporting 56 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Thursday.
Man breaks into home armed with knife, barricades himself inside: Oakbank RCMP
A man and two women were taken to hospital after a man broke into a home in the RM of Springfield armed with a knife.
Calgary
Alberta experiencing pandemic spikes in excessive drinking, patients with liver damage
Researchers at the University of Calgary have found that liver disease-related hospitalization rates in Alberta nearly doubled during the pandemic as Albertans consume more booze.
Small insects causing big problems in southeast Calgary
Southeast Calgary homeowners have a new thing to worry about that isn't porch pirates, wandering coyotes or hail stones. They're called chinch bugs and they are attacking lawns in the southeast communities of Douglasdale, McKenzie Lake and Cranston.
Alberta appoints first-ever chief firearms officers
An associate professor at the University of Calgary's Haskanye School of Business has been named as Alberta's first-ever chief firearms officers.
Edmonton
Josh Classen: It's the last weekend of summer. Here's why
When it comes to seasons, there are two types: meteorological seasons (which make sense weather-wise) and astronomical seasons (which are based on the sun).
2 more Edmonton Elks test positive for COVID-19, cases up to 14
Two more members of the organization tested positive for the disease on Wednesday, the organization announced on Thursday.
Vancouver Island
Downed power lines force some businesses to close in downtown Victoria
Some downtown Victoria business have had to close for the day after a garbage truck ripped down hydro lines in the 1900-block of Store Street.
-
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 update for Vancouver Island: Health officials to reveal new cases
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Thursday on the latest cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island and across the province.
'The whole building was on fire': 2 taken to hospital after Duncan townhouse catches fire
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are investigating an overnight structure fire that sent two people to hospital on Wednesday night.