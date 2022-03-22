Sarnia, Ont. mayor supports provincial legislation to prevent illegal blockades at border crossings

Local politicians are reacting to the province's new legislation to prevent border blockades.

The Ford government has increased the ability of police to suspend vehicle permits and seize license plates. But that’s only the start.

Last month trade was recently blocked at Windsor’s Ambassador Bridge, and in Sarnia and Point Edward, by so-called 'freedom protesters'. Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley calls it 'economic terrorism.'

Bradley, for the most part is supportive of giving more options to police.

Under the terms of the legislation, officers would be able to suspend drivers’ licenses and seize vehicle permits and plates when a vehicle is used in an illegal blockade.

Bradley says that hits protesters where it hurts. He says it may also limit the need for large police actions, in his city or elsewhere, to combat blockades.

“What happens in Windsor, hurts here, and even the blockade on the 402 had a negative economic impact. Again, it was the right thing to do, what the government is proposing,” he says.

While some border politicians welcome the legislative changes, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association has concerns the new measures could used by police to limit less disruptive protests. But the government has said the measures will only apply at airports and here and international bridge crossings.

Solicitor general Sylvia Jones has gone out of her way to underline that time-limited protests will not be impacted. “It will have no impact on the right for peaceful, lawful and temporary protests,” says Jones.

And while Bradley agrees that may be so, he wants checks and balances in place to ensure the government does not overreach.

Yet, he’s confident the new measures negate a push from the other side of the Detroit River to use the blockades as a bargaining chip to keep new economic investments stateside.

Bradley says limiting further protests is crucial to protect jobs, because he knows those behind them will be back.

“Once this has happened, and the economic terrorists can see what they’ve done, they’ll do something similar to blockade the borders. We’re very obvious targets and this will help us deal with that in the future,” he says.