Sam O’Reilly shines as London Knights stay perfect in preseason

Sam O’Reilly is showing why the Edmonton Oilers selected him in the first round of the NHL draft this summer.

The London Knights forward had a goal and three assists, following up a two assist performance Friday as the Knights stayed perfect in the preseason. The Knights had a 5-4 shootout win against the Erie Otters in a neutral site game in St. Thomas, Ont.

O’Reilly also scored the opening goal of the shootout, before new import player, Jesse Nurmi, finished the game in the breakaway contest.

Kaeden Johnston, who scored six goals in 40 games for the Knights last season, continues his torrid start to the preseason with two more goals, giving him four through two exhibition games.

London will now have a week off before back-to-back games with the Sarnia Sting on Sept. 20 and Sept 21.