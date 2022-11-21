Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign officially underway

It's the season of giving, but with rising inflation, there are some concerns that there will be fewer donations this year.

The Salvation Army Centre of Hope in London, Ont. has officially kicked off its annual Christmas Kettle Campaign.

From now until Dec. 24, people can find Christmas kettles at 40 locations across the city.

“I feel that the more you do for others the better it is this world will be,” said Peggy Lawlor, who has been volunteering for the Salvation Army for over 30 years.

“Do I want to do it forever? Yes, I do until I can't do it anymore because I just love it,” she added.

They are hoping to raise more than $550,000 to help those in need this year.

“We help over 1,000 families every month through our foodbank,” said Nancy Kerr, the executive director.

The need for donations is high this year with inflation on the rise, and more people struggling to put food on the table this holiday season.

“We’re a bit concerned about reaching our goal, but even during the pandemic last year we surpassed our goal and London is a very generous community,” said Kerr.

“Some kids wouldn't be able to wake up Christmas morning without help from the Salvation Army,” added Tara Watson, who previously benefited from the Salvation Army’s programs.

“For parents, it gives them a sense of relief to know that there is a place where they can go to get help especially during these hard times where it’s hard to afford rent, let alone groceries,” she said.

People can also donate online through the Salvation Army’s website.