Roughly 100 cows perish in early morning barn fire in Lambton County

Fire officials are investigating a barn fire in Warwick Township Thursday morning.

A transport truck driver passing by noticed the blaze on Egremont Drive just west of Arkona Road. around 4:30 a.m.

Crews arrived on scene about 15 minutes later and the barn was engulfed in flames. The roof had collapsed with roughly 100 cows inside at the time. OPP say they all perished. No people were injured.

Damage estimated at $1 million, and is not being considered as suspicious at this time.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.