Road closures and traffic delays expected in Sarnia and Lambton County due to demonstrations

Police in Lambton County and Sarnia are warning residents of potential traffic delays and disruptions due to demonstrations from supporters of the ‘Freedom Convoy.’

Highway 402 westbound has been closed between Modeland Road Bluewater Bridge due to the ongoing demonstration.

Lambton County OPP implemented the closure to ensure the safety of both the demonstrators and motorists.

A news release from Lambton County OPP said it will have a presence in the affected areas Sunday to “ensure the safety of all motorists.”

“The OPP respects the right of everyone to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. The OPP also recognizes the rights of the general public, all road users, local residents and businesses to a safe environment. The OPP is working with those involved to minimize the impact on the travelling public and to ensure order and public safety,” police said.

#Hwy 402 westbound has been closed between Modeland Rd and @BWBCanada in #LambtonOPP due to ongoing truck demonstration. Please avoid the highway and use alternate routes. If on the westbound hwy, take exit well in advance ^jb pic.twitter.com/NlEfTNq8Xi — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 6, 2022

Motorists can also expect traffic in the City of Sarnia and Village of Point Edward Sunday.

Sarnia police said in a separate news release that various local roads will be affected depending on the routes a convoy of protestors driving through the city take.

Police say the convoy is expected to enter Sarnia Sunday morning and it is believed they will be leaving between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. that afternoon.

It is expected the convoy will be stopping downtown from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. causing traffic interruptions.

The Sarnia police say they will also be monitoring the demonstration to ensure everyone’s safety.