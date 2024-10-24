Rideshare driver threatened, London man charged

A London man is charged after the driver of a ride-share vehicle was threatened, according to police.

Around 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 19, police said a driver picked up a man in the downtown core but when he got in the vehicle, the passenger made derogatory comments towards the driver.

The passenger said he had a firearm and showed a knife while making threats.

When the driver stopped the vehicle, the suspect ran, and police were contacted — officers found the suspect in the area.

A 34 year old is charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats of death or bodily harm.