LONDON
    • Rideshare driver threatened, London man charged

    A London man is charged after the driver of a ride-share vehicle was threatened, according to police.

    Around 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 19, police said a driver picked up a man in the downtown core but when he got in the vehicle, the passenger made derogatory comments towards the driver.

    The passenger said he had a firearm and showed a knife while making threats.

    When the driver stopped the vehicle, the suspect ran, and police were contacted — officers found the suspect in the area.

    A 34 year old is charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

