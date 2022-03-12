Retirement home closure sparks concern in Kincardine
When Angie Tanner’s father in law heard that Malcolm Place Retirement Residence, his home for the past two years, was closing, he was immediately worried.
"His dad was upset to the point he asked us where he was sleeping that night," says Tanner.
31 seniors, like Bryce Tanner, are looking for a new place to live, after the retirement home they called home, was sold earlier this week. As of July 11, Malcolm Place will no longer be a retirement residence. The century old home will be converted into short term rental accommodations, not an option for Malcolm Place’s current clientele, says Susan Macleod, whose mother calls Malcolm Place home.
"A boarding house isn’t an option for these folks. I don’t even think that it would be safe for them," says Macleod.
UniversalCare who operates the retirement home had this to say about the unexpected sale, which they say was brought on my pandemic related financial struggles, related to filling only 31 of Malcolm Place’s 41 available suites.
"Although the owners were never actively seeking to sell the home, it was determined, that it was in everyone’s best interest to do so," says Joseph Gulizia, President and CEO of UniversalCare.
The sale and impending retirement home closure, is not in the best interest of the current senior clients, say Susan Macleod and Angie Tanner, who both have loved one’s in the home.
"You just feel like you’re uprooted, you don’t have a place, where do you belong? Who is going to make sure everything transfers over, who is going to move you," says Tanner.
"I think if there had been advance notice, between residents, families, and community members, we probably could have come up with another solution for this home," says Macleod.
UniversalCare says they’re committed to helping Malcolm Place’s 31 residents find new accommodations, and new jobs for their 24 employees, as well.
"We are fortunate, as a community, that there are many options for them to choose from. We will be connecting our residents to other retirement homes and senior’s housing, co-ordinating information sessions and tours, if they so require," says Gulizia.
Macleod says that her family immediately called other area retirement homes, and they all have lengthy waitlists, most extending past Malcolm’s Place’s July 11th closing date.
"We’re certainly looking for places for her. Unfortunately it seems the other facilities in the area, hadn’t been notified that this change was coming. They were as caught off guard, as much as we were," she says.
The following statement states the 'closing' date for Malcolm Place has been pushed until July 11, 2022:
Statement from UniversalCare CEO.
