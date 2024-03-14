LONDON
London

    • Repeat offender from Windsor arrested in Sarnia

    Sarnia police arrested a Windsor man at a motel on London Line on March 13, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police) Sarnia police arrested a Windsor man at a motel on London Line on March 13, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police)
    Share

    The emergency response team was deployed to a Sarnia motel Wednesday as police arrested a Windsor man who was in breach of his release order.

    A release order had been issued for the 31-year-old man and he was found in a motel at London Line and taken into custody around 9:30 a.m.

    According to police, he was wearing body armour and had a loaded handgun on him, along with cash and drugs with an estimated street value of $34,000, including fentanyl, crystal meth and cocaine.

     

    Charges include

    • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • Possession of a firearm with ammunition
    • Using a firearm in the commission of an offence
    • Possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
    • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • Carrying a concealed weapon
    • Possession of a prohibited device
    • Fail to comply with a Prohibition Order contrary sec. 109(3) CCC x6
    • Fail to comply with a Prohibition Order contrary sec. 109(2)(b) x2
    • Fail to Comply with Probation X 2
    • Breach of Release Order
    • Possession for the Purpose of trafficking X 3

    In a news release, Sarnia Police Chief Derek Davis said he's concerned about the repeated presence of these weapons and said, “These types of armed individuals put extreme risk to officers.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    This '6 to 1' trick might make your grocery shopping easier

    Six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces and one fun thing — if that’s your grocery shopping list this week, you are probably a fan of Will Coleman, a New York City-based chef, television personality and social media content creator.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News