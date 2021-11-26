Reopening of Port Burwell P.S. pushed back

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) says Port Burwell Public School will now reopen on Dec. 2.

The school has been closed to in-person learning due to a COVID-19 outbreak since Nov. 19.

It was originally slated to reopen on Monday, Nov. 29.

No reason was given for delaying the reopening to Thursday.

But a statement from the board said, "The safety of all students, staff, and community members is a priority and decisions related to school closures are not made lightly. Safety, operational needs and the continuity of teaching and learning are considered when determining a school closure."

Students have been learning virtually since the closure a week ago, and the board is thanking families and the school community for supporting students as they learned at home.