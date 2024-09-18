Region's newest employer builds industrial plant out of the same product it will manufacture

You need only look at the new Norbec plant in Strathroy-Caradoc to see what they manufacture inside.

The massive 156,000 square foot building near Highway 402 required just 14 months to complete because it used the company’s state-of-the-art insulated metal panels.

"The walls and the roof are insulated metal panels,” explains Norbec President and CEO Jan Lembregts. “These are the prefabricated walls and roofs to be manufactured in the plant, which have superior energy performance and are very fast to install!"

The manufacturing plant is the Quebec-based company’s first location in Ontario.

"It allows us to bring our industry expertise to Ontario. We already sell within Ontario, but we want to grow that footprint and expand that footprint into the Midwest,” says Plant Manager Simon Hogervorst.

Once fully operational, the $45 million facility will have 70 full-time employees.

Since its creation, Norbec has produced nearly 100 million panels.

Norbec has supplied insulation panels for large-scale projects including Woodbine Theatre in Etobicoke, the Molson Coors Canada building in Quebec, and Telus Stadium at Université Laval in Quebec.