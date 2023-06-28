Region choked by smoke, air quality statement remains in effect

Smoke continues to roll through the region, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Oxford, Sarnia-Lambton and Grey-Bruce.

The air quality statement remains in effect for high levels of pollution expected to continue Wednesday because of forest fire smoke.

Plumes from northeastern Ontario and Québec have moved into the area, resulting in deteriorated air quality that can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations.

"Avoid strenuous outdoor activities... the winds out of the north is ushering in this dense smoke," said CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison. "As we move toward the holiday weekend, we are expecting to break out of the smoky pattern on Thursday but not until the afternoon."

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: Widespread smoke. High 25. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday Night: Widespread smoke. Low 11.

Thursday: Sunny. Local smoke. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.