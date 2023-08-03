'Reflects its spirit': Black Walnut Café rebuilding plans underway

Just months after Wortley Village lost one of its cornerstones to fire, the owners of Black Walnut Bakery Cafe have reached a milestone in their plan to rebuild.

An application for a Heritage Alteration Permit is complete, and has the endorsement of staff at city hall.

“We worked closely with the heritage department to rebuild it very similar to what it was,” explained co-owner Ed Etheridge. “In fact, we are even adding back some details from yesteryear before we had ownership of the building.”

The plans propose a new building that looks strikingly similar to what was lost to a devastating fire on the night of April 15/16 this year.

The new design includes the popular sidewalk seating, and the building’s interior will be brought up to current building code.

The report from city staff proclaims, “The proposed new building doesn’t replicate the former building but reflects its spirit.”

A conceptual drawing of the new Black Walnut Bakery Café building at 134 Wortley Rd. (Source: City of London)

On the morning after the fire, Etheridge vowed to rebuild during an emotional interview with CTV News.

Plans to replace the 145-year old building and reopen the cafe that served as a community-gathering place for a dozen years began that same day.

Ed and his sister, co-owner Mandy Etheridge, have been focussed on re-opening the Wortley village location as soon as possible.

“We have that spirit to rebuild what was so senselessly taken from us,” he said.

The next step will be a building permit— then construction.

The location of the Black Walnut Bakery Café in Wortley Village, seen on August 3, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

“Getting shovels in the ground as quick as we can, I would say we are looking at a finish date around spring or summer [2024],” Ed predicted.

Etheridge added that neighbours frequently tell him how eager they are to see the popular gathering spot reopen.

“The heartwarming thing is the customer and community outreach to us. It has been incredible,” he said.

Legal proceedings involving the 20-year-old man charged with arson continue to make their way through the courts.

An undated photo of the 145-year old heritage building before it burned down on April 15/16, 2023. (Source: City of London)