Record-breaking heat in southwestern Ontario

Temperatures are soaring in southern Ontario Thursday as the region is baking under a dome of high pressure.

The high has already surpassed the record of 28.4°C set back in 1986. As of 2 p.m. at the London, Ont. airport, the temperature reached 30.8°C.

The heat will continue Friday, with the potential for another record setting day; the forecast high is 31°C. The record for June 2 is 31.1°C and that was set back in 1944.

Along with the heat, there has also been limited rainfall in the area.

For the entire month of May, only 16 mm of rain was recorded at the London airport.

Typically in May, the area sees approximately 90 mm of rain for the entire month, so we are well below average.

However, a break is on the way with the chance for showers moving into the region as a weak backdoor cold front is forecasted to move through.

A cold front normally moves in from the north, northwest or west. The front moving into the area Friday night into Saturday is called a backdoor cold front as it will approach from the northeast. The wind will shift east, northeast Saturday and temperatures will dip back close to normal on Sunday.

If you are looking to beat the heat, all spray pads in London are open for the season, with the exception of the Lambeth Park spray pad. The waterpark and splash pad at East Park opens this weekend, and will be open on weekends through the month of June.

The city of London’s outdoor pools and wading pools will open July 1.

If you are heading to Lake Erie or Lake Huron, the water temperatures are still very cool this time of year, remaining close to 12°C. However, with the amount of solar loading that the lakes are getting, we should see that climb to more comfortable water temperatures in the coming weeks.

Here’s a look at the forecast:

Friday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h late in the afternoon. High 31.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Sunday: Sunny. High 24.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.