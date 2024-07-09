Rainfall warning issued due to expected remnants of Hurricane Beryl

A rainfall warning has been issued across southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Bruce-Grey-, Huron-Perth, Lambton County, and Elgin County.

As the region deals with remnants of Hurricane Beryl, Environment Canada meteorologists warn rainfall with embedded torrential downpours is expected.

The rainfall is expected to be at its heaviest early Wednesday morning into Thursday.

Rainfall amounts will likely be highly variable across the region, totalling anywhere from totals of 40 to 80 mm.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Tuesday night: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. Rain at times heavy beginning near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Low 18.

Wednesday: Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 40 to 50 mm. Wind becoming east 30 km/h in the morning. High 23. Humidex 30.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Friday: Sunny. High 27.

Saturday: Sunny. High 29.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.