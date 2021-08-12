LONDON, ONT. -- There are currently over 100 active fires burning in northwestern Ontario, forcing evacuees as far south as London until the threat recedes.

An emergency was declared in Wabaseemoong Independent Nations community earlier this month, forcing over 300 band members from their homes as smoke from the wildfires filled the air.

Hundreds of them have come to London as they wait out the fire threat, unsure about if and when they'll be able to head back home.

Helene Fischer says she's grateful they were able to leave.

"It was kind of getting scary because of the smoke, and the threat of the fire coming too close to the community," said Fischer.

Community Liaison Kevin Scott has been helping organize the temporary resettlement of the registered band members.

"The smoke was really bad, people say the smoke was bad here –-- but it's worse back home because we get the first of it," says Scott.

Xpera, a company that does contingency planning, has been working closely with the provincial government to help relocate the evacuees.

"We look after all the meals provided, we look after obviously some of the transportation to and from the airport, and we look after some of the recreational activity on site as well," said Robert Garland, director of Xpera.

One of the activities included a day at the Gibbons Park splash pad. That's where Deanna Henry and her children enjoyed a little relief from the heat, and tried to take their minds off of what is happening back home.

"Being disconnected from like my home -- that's pretty much what got me -- I didn’t want to leave," said Henry.

It is unclear when Henry and her family will be able to go back home, but for now they are making the best of the situation.

"Every band member is wanting to go home, but they do know the situation back home, so it's just a matter of time," said Scott.