Queens Avenue reopens between Wellington and Richmond Streets

Queens Avenue is now open to one-way traffic between Wellington Street and Richmond Street after being closed for construction for Phase 2 of the Downtown Loop project.

Drivers are now able to travel westbound on Queens Avenue from Old East Village to Riverside Drive.

A new curbside bus-only lane has been built on Queens Avenue from Wellington Street to Ridout Street North and along Ridout Street North between Queens Avenue and King Street to facilitate rapid transit operations. Pavement markings and signs will be installed to help drivers recognize the new lane.

New sewers and other underground infrastructure has been replaced or fixed. Also, new streetscape elements including trees, streetlights, concrete sidewalks and traffic lights have been installed.

There is still ongoing construction and reduced lanes at the Queens Avenue and Wellington Street intersection until the end of the year for Phase 3 of the project.