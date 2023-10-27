Quebec Street to fully reopen to traffic on Friday

After six months of construction, traffic on Quebec Street is once again flowing.

According to the City of London, Quebec Street will fully reopen to traffic by 5 p.m. on Friday, which will mark a “substantial completion” of the Queen Street Infrastructure Renewal Project.

Crews were seen on Friday removing most of the traffic barriers.

Since April of this year, traffic on Quebec between Oxford Street and the railway overpass has been limited as new water mains and sewer lines were installed, with some lane reductions also in place on Oxford Street.

New improvements include the addition of left turn lanes on Quebec Street at Salisbury Street, Mornington Avenue, and Elias Street.

The map shows the project limits. Work is planned on Quebec Street, from Oxford Street East to the Canadian Pacific rail line. (Source: City of London)

In addition, lane restrictions on Oxford Street at the Quebec Street intersection will also be lifted on Friday.

Bike lanes on both sides of Quebec Street are defined with temporary markings until top asphalt and flexible markers can be added in late spring of 2024.

The goal of the project is to reconstruct Quebec Street from Oxford Street East to the Canadian Pacific rail line in order to replace aging infrastructure that has met its expected lifecycle.