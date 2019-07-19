

Gerry Dewan, CTV London





A provincial funding announcement means construction on a new, permanent bridge in Port Bruce, Ont. should begin in the fall.

On Friday morning Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek announced the provincial government is committing nearly $1.7 million to the project.

The Imperial Road bridge collapsed into Catfish Creek in February of last year.

A dump truck was on the bridge at the time and ended up partially submerged in the creek with the driver inside.

With provincial funding in place Conservative MP Karen Vecchio, who represents the riding at the federal level, will make formal request for matching federal funding.

Vecchio is confident that money can be secured ahead of the fall election.

The total cost of the project will be about $5 million.