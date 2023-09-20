Protest over gender policies in schools met by counter-protestors outside TVDSB

Demonstrators protesting gender-affirming policies in schools Wednesday morning in London were met by a much larger group of counter protestors near the Thames Valley District School Board.

The group, Our Duty Canada staged so-called ‘1 Million March 4 Children’ protests in at least 80 cities across the country including the one outside the school board’s headquarters on Dundas Street East.

Protestors and counter protestors demonstrated outside the Thames Valley District School Board in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

The protestors, supported by several right wing organizations,were met with counter protestors and the Ontario Federation of Labour is organizing members to oppose the event as well.

About 1,000 people were on site of the demonstrations, both protestors and counter protestors.

London police are on scene, and are asking drivers to find a different route due to traffic disruptions expected in the Dundas St. and Highbury Avenue North areas.

Nearly 80 police officers were onsite.

Police say the remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS) will be flying in the area to assist.

Protestors and counter protestors demonstrated outside the Thames Valley District School Board in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

In a statement from CUPE Tuesday afternoon, three of the frontline eucation workers' local union offices were vandalized the night before by "transphobic bigots."

Frontline education workers along with some members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers of Ontario Thames Valley plan to take part in the counter protests in an effort to support all students.

-- With files from CTV News Toronto's Hannah Alberga

Protestors and counter protestors demonstrated outside the Thames Valley District School Board in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) Protestors and counter protestors demonstrated outside the Thames Valley District School Board in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)