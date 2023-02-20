'Prolonged freezing rain event': Special weather statement for London region

An ice storm is possible mid-week for part of southwestern Ontario, according to Environment Canada.

A “prolonged freezing rain event” could lead to significant ice build up in some areas starting late Wednesday into Thursday.

As of Monday afternoon, an approaching Colorado low is expected to bring the potential for a prolonged freezing rain event across portions of southwestern Ontario between Sarnia and Niagara.

Environment Canada says there remains some uncertainty to exact location and timing of the freezing rain axis, as well as the amount of ice accretion that may occur.

Precipitation may begin as snow or ice pellets before changing to freezing rain at the onset late Wednesday.

Freezing rain warnings are expected to be issued as the event draws nearer.

Here's a look at London's forecast for the rest of the week:

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. Temperature steady near plus 3

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers overnight with risk of freezing rain. Wind becoming south 20 km/h before morning. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Tuesday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers early in the morning with risk of freezing rain. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 40 gusting to 70 in the morning. High plus 2 with temperature falling to minus 1 in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Snow. High zero.

Thursday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of snow or rain. High plus 2.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 5.

Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.