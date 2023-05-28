Pride door vandalised at St. Aidan’s Anglican Church

Members of St. Aidan’s Anglican Church arrived this morning to find some of their property vandalised.

Overnight, a door they had painted for pride month was spray painted with profanity. The vandalism was referring to “drag queen story time,” an event that has recently sparked controversy.

The Church’s Rector Kevin George told CTV News that young members of the Church created a pride art installation a year ago with multiple doors saying, “God’s doors are open to all.”

The Pride Flag door was left on display on a fence outside the Church Saturday and was vandalized with profanity spray painted over it.

“It was disheartening to see that message,” Rector Kevin George said in response to the “vulgar message” they found on the door.

In a post on social media, George, said, “To the person or persons who did this last night at St Aidan’s Church, we will not be deterred. Hate will not prevail.”

George said members of the Church spent part of the afternoon repainting their doors in Pride colours, which will be on display for next month.

“For us, we want to repent and be a community that advocates for love, justice and kindness for all. Our heart goes out to the LGBTQ community which is hurt by actions like these,” he added.