Price of farmland rises, but not as much as previous years
The price of farmland in Canada has reached new heights.
“For 2023, the average increase across the country was 11.5 per cent, so quite a bit of an increase,” explained Farm Credit Canada’s Chief Economist, J.P. Gervais.
In Ontario, farmland prices increased 10.5 per cent, down from the previous three years, which saw yearly increases at or over 20 per cent. In our region, an acre of farmland now sells for $19,200 per acre in midwestern Ontario, up 8.5 per cent from 2022. In southwestern Ontario, it’s $23,100 to buy an acre of farmland, up 13.3 per cent.
Despite high interest rates, and some middling commodity prices, farmland continues to be very valuable.
“Supply’s tight. It’s not just that we’re not making any more farmland, it’s that there’s not a whole lot available for sale,” said Gervais.
The steady increase in the cost of farmland is great for farmers that own it, but not so great for young farmers trying to get into the industry.
To buy 100 acres of farmland in southwestern Ontario, a small farm by today’s standards, it would cost $2.3 million just for the land. That does not include the house, barn, or buildings — just the dirt.
“I know you would need some help to get into the farming, because it is an expensive industry to get into because you need a lot of base money to get going. It’s a difficult start,” said Bruce County Federation of Agriculture President, Chris Cossitt.
“I don’t think farmland will see any declines. But the bottom line is that we are at a record high when it comes to affordability. Land is the least affordable, it has ever been for a farming operation,” said Gervais.
Gervais expects high interest rates and lower commodity prices to keep the increase in the cost of farmland at or below 2023’s rate of 11.5 per cent.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian commander of volunteer fighter group dies in Ukraine
A Canadian-born commander of the so-called Norman Brigade, a volunteer fighting group in Ukraine, has died.
Toronto family doctor who called patient's body 'perfect' suspended for 3 months: tribunal
A family doctor in Toronto has been suspended for three months after a disciplinary tribunal found that he failed to follow proper protocols while examining a patient's breasts and made inappropriate comments about her body.
5 charged in Calgary kidnappings that targeted innocent women
Calgary police have charged five men in a pair of kidnappings last year that targeted innocent victims.
Total solar eclipse glasses: What are they, and are they worth buying?
The demand for total solar eclipse glasses used to safely view the rare celestial event has been ramping up as sellers, along with astronomy and eye-care experts in Canada, warn that viewing the eclipse with the naked eye is dangerous.
Who is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and why is he running for president?
The lack of excitement many Americans feel about a presidential rematch has heightened interest in alternatives to the major-party candidates, none more so than Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose famous name has helped him build buzz for his independent bid.
MPs to vote on NDP motion calling on Canada to recognize Palestinian statehood
Members of Parliament will vote Monday on a motion from the federal New Democrats, calling on Canada to recognize the 'State of Palestine,' among a range of other calls to action in regards to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.
Trump is unable to make US$464 million bond in civil fraud case, his lawyers tell court
Former U.S. president Donald Trump can't find an insurance company to underwrite his bond to cover the massive judgment against him in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case, his lawyers told a New York appeals court.
Woman, 18, killed by co-worker's vehicle on Highway 1 in Moose Jaw
Moose Jaw police say an 18-year-old woman who was at work has died from injuries she sustained in a collision with a vehicle being driven by her co-worker last Thursday.
Retired teacher pleads guilty to paying for sex with 15-year-old in Collingwood, Ont.
In a Barrie courtroom on Monday, a retired high school teacher from the Niagara Region pleaded guilty to sexual touching and obtaining sexual services from a 15-year-old boy in Collingwood in 2021.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.