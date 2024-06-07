Premier cuts ribbon on addiction and mental health centre in Owen Sound
Premier Doug Ford was on hand to cut the ribbon on a new Mental Health and Addictions Wellness and Recovery Centre in Owen Sound Friday.
"It's really ironic, in some ways that this is opening today. When yesterday, we had seven overdoses in about six hours in downtown Owen Sound. So, this facility is greatly needed," said Francesca Dobbyn, executive director of the United Way of Bruce-Grey.
Fifteen emergency rooms visits each day in Grey Bruce are due to substance abuse and 25 per cent of those patients will return again to the emergency department within 30 days, according to local health officials.
Those staggering numbers make this 45-bed facility a necessity for those in acute distress and those seeking help on their own.
"Someone may come to us for immediate addiction care, but once they're stabilized through their addictions care, then they can move into another area of the treatment centre and come for outpatient treatment services," said Brightshores Health Centre CEO Ann Ford.
Brightshores Wellness and Recovery Centre for Addictions and Mental Health in Owen Sound, seen on June 7, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
"If they're stable medically, they can be brought here by paramedics and then they can start an up to, I understand, a two year journey of recovery. And it's not, you know, ‘hurry up.’ It's not a nagging recovery. It's what's going on now, counseling to deal with that trauma. Because when you stop using substances, that trauma just comes roaring back. So let's solve the problem here, not just medicate the problem," said Dobbyn.
This $20 million facility is actually inside a repurposed elementary school, which officials say not only saved construction costs, but sped up the opening process.
"We didn't have to build a brand new building, which takes years sometimes. So, by having the school and having it centralized to Owen Sound, it's not too far from downtown, and it's not too far from some of the other hinterlands," said Ford.
While an expected protest over recent healthcare cuts at the nearby Durham hospital didn't materialize, Wellness Centre neighbours did want Premier Ford to know that they don't love everything his government is doing, with a sign saying ‘STOP PRIVATIZING HEALTHCARE’ on their lawn.
Sign intended for Premier Doug Ford, as he attended the opening a Wellness and Recovery Mental Health and Addictions Centre in Owen Sound June 7, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
"I just think it's important that everybody be able to access healthcare, not just people with money. So obviously keeping it public and focusing the money on decreasing wait times is more important than some of the priorities the government seems to be prioritizing," said neighbour Morag Kloeze.
Ford and his fellow ministers in attendance, including Health Minister Sylvia Jones, defended their government's healthcare record and touted Owen Sound's Wellness and Recovery Centre as a model for the world.
"We had a record last year, 17,500 nurses that registered, which beat the last record of 15,000 nurses registered. We've registered over 13,000 doctors. So, we're going to keep pouring money into the system because as we say, you know, you can't have a healthy economy without a healthy population," said Ford.
"This is really the first one of its kind on a large scale. And I believe it's going to be the model that will transform mental health and addictions, not just in the province of Ontario, but across Canada, and I think will be adopted into the United States and other countries as well," said Ontario's Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Michael Tibollo.
Premier Doug Ford, Health Minister Sylvia Jones, and Mental Health and Addictions Minister, Michael Tibollo, speak at the opening of a Mental Health and Addictions Wellness and Recovery Centre in Owen Sound on June 7, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
"I really believe the work we're doing will put the systems back into equilibrium, whether it be policing, whether it be our emergency rooms. Because, if we're attacking the problem upstream, we'll start building resiliency, meeting people where they are, helping them get out of the of the system. Because without all the pieces in place, they repeat, they continually come back and repeat needing that help," he continued.
Owen Sound's police chief hopes the new centre becomes the outlet to stop the vicious cycle of substance abuse currently plaguing his community.
"You can provide all the harm reduction supplies you want, but it doesn't help people recover and get better and actually make a change in their life. This is a real opportunity to make a change in people's lives," said Chief Craig Ambrose.
Brightshores Wellness and Recovery Mental Health and Addictions Centre starts taking in patients on June 18.
