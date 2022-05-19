Pre-trial motions underway for man accused of killing Muslim family in London, Ont.

In this artist's sketch, Nathaniel Veltman, centre, makes a video court appearance in London, Ont., on Monday, June 28, 2021 as Justice of the Peace Dan McDonald, top left, and K Ponte, a student sitting in for Christopher Hicks, lawyer retained for accused, look on. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould) In this artist's sketch, Nathaniel Veltman, centre, makes a video court appearance in London, Ont., on Monday, June 28, 2021 as Justice of the Peace Dan McDonald, top left, and K Ponte, a student sitting in for Christopher Hicks, lawyer retained for accused, look on. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Canada to ban Huawei from 5G networks: sources

Canada is announcing Thursday that it’s banning China's Huawei Technologies and ZET, another Chinese company, from participating in the country’s 5G wireless networks, CTV News has confirmed.

A staff member stands at a booth for Chinese technology firm Huawei at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Chinese and foreign enterprises are showcasing their latest technology and services during the annual CIFTIS expo this week. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Canada inflation: How we compare to other G7 nations

With a meeting of G7 finance ministers underway this week, a CTVNews.ca analysis found that while Canadians are feeling the pain of record-high inflation, among G7 nations we are surpassed by Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver