Power outage affecting some Sarnia residents

The Sarnia Police would like to advise the community that there is currently a power outage in certain areas of Sarnia due to the winter weather effecting some power lines.

Bluewater Power has been notified and will be working on the situation.

Due to the power outage, traffic lights in the affected areas are not functioning at this time.

Police are requesting the community to use caution if driving in this weather and when approaching or at these intersections.

Police are aware of the situation and monitoring it.