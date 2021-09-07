Possible tornado, thunderstorms damage trees and buildings in midwestern Ontario

London, Ont. -

A possible tornado and a line of thunderstorms has generated damage across parts of midwestern Ontario Tuesday evening.

The storm front hit the Port Elgin-Southampton area between 4:30 and 5 p.m.

Photos provided by Saugeen Shores police show damage in the immediate aftermath of the storm.

Photos provided by Saugeen Shores police show damage in the immediate aftermath of the storm. (Courtesy Saugeen Shores police)

It left thousands without power along Highway 21 from Goderich to Southampton.

Tornado warnings were issued and there are several reports of power lines and large trees blocking roadways.

There were reports on social media of a possible tornado spotted near Lucknow, Ont.

This is a developing story. More coming.