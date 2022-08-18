Police say three people in custody after armed break and enter

Three suspects are in custody following a break and enter on Wednesday, according to police.

Middlesex OPP responded to a home on Bells Road in Middlesex Centre for a break and enter in progress just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to police, two unknown, masked suspects entered a residence with a firearm and a bat.

They were confronted by the homeowner who fled the home and called police.

Multiple officers attended the area as the two suspects fled on foot and a third fled the area in a vehicle.

Police did find the suspect vehicle and performed a traffic stop where the driver was taken into custody.

The OPP K-9 unit found the other two suspects not far from the residence where they were taken into custody.

The firearm has been recovered by police and the investigation is ongoing.