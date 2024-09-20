Police looking for suspect after downtown assault

A photo of person wanted in relation to an assault investigation has been sent out by police, in hopes the public can help identify who it is.

Around 2:20 a.m. on Sept. 15, police were called to the area of Richmond Street and Mill Street for a report of an assault — a man fled the aera on foot before officers arrived.

According to police, another man was taken to hospital by paramedics with minor injuries.

After getting a description of the suspect, police were not able to find him in the area and are now asking the public to help identify him.

He's described as a white man between the ages of 20 and 25 years old. He is about 5'7" to 5'9" tall with a slime build, wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, yellow shoes and a white and tan ball cap with a logo on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).