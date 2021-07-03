LONDON, ONT. -- OPP are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on Bodkin Road on the Oneida Nation of the Thames Saturday.

Few details are known at this time, but a suspect is in custody after the 3 a.m. crash.

Police continue to investigate the crash on Bodkin Road between Townline and Elijah Road. Officials say there is no threat to public safety.

A victim services team is currently on scene assisting those affected.