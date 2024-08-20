Police investigate mischief incidents in Perth County

Perth County OPP are investigating two mischief incidents that occurred in the Municipality of West Perth this month.

The first incident was reported on Aug. 4, after graffiti was spotted on Perth Road 180, between Line 24 and Line 26, near Staffa. Police say words were spraypainted on the roadway.

Then, a second incident was reported on Aug. 19 after spraypainted words were again seen at the intersection of Road 181 and Line 24.

OPP say it is possible that the two incidents are related, and are seeking witnesses or any dash cam footage that could assist with their investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided when available.