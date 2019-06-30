

CTV London





At approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, Bracebridge OPP, Gravenhurst firefighters and the Muskoka Paramedic Service were called to a public beach in Gravenhurst in response to people in distress in the water.

A woman and a child were pulled from the lake after their water toy went underwater.

At approximately 6 p.m. with the assistance of the OPP Marine Unit, Aviation Services and the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) a male was pulled from the water.

Life-saving efforts performed on the 37-year-old male from Brampton, Ont. were not successful.

The woman and the child, who were taken to hospital, are expected to recover.

This investigation is ongoing.