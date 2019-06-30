Featured
Police Investigate Death on Lake Muskoka in Gravenhurst, Ont.
File image.
CTV London
Published Sunday, June 30, 2019 11:43AM EDT
At approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, Bracebridge OPP, Gravenhurst firefighters and the Muskoka Paramedic Service were called to a public beach in Gravenhurst in response to people in distress in the water.
A woman and a child were pulled from the lake after their water toy went underwater.
At approximately 6 p.m. with the assistance of the OPP Marine Unit, Aviation Services and the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) a male was pulled from the water.
Life-saving efforts performed on the 37-year-old male from Brampton, Ont. were not successful.
The woman and the child, who were taken to hospital, are expected to recover.
This investigation is ongoing.