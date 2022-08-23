Police identify person killed in fatal collision in Lambton County

One person has died and several others have been transported to hospital following a fatal car crash between a passenger vehicle and transport truck in Lambton County.

The driver of the truck, identified by OPP on Wednesday as 67-year-old Cameron Wilcox of St. Thomas, was pronounced deceased shortly after emergency crews arrived on scene.

According to a tweet from OPP West Region early Tuesday afternoon, the area of Courtright Line at Inwood Road, located west of Alvinston, Ont., was closed while police investigated. The road was reopened at 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Five other people were transported to hospital.

The crash caused a tanker truck to take out a utility pole, which later ended up in a ditch near to a culvert, while the passenger vehicle wound up in a ditch on the other side of the road, according to CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell, who was on scene.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

Police continue to investigate, and say updates will be provided as they become available.

— With files from CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell and Ashley Hyshka