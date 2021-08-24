Police arrest 36-year-old suspect following vandalism at London, Ont. courthouse

London, Ont. -

London police have arrested a suspect in relation to a vandalism that took place at the London courthouse on Dundas Street.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the names of two lawyers, Jennifer Swart and Lakin Afolabi, the latter of which is acting as defence for 68-year-old Lawrence Thompson, were painted in what appeared to be red spray paint.

Thompson was found guilty in early July for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a four-year-old girl back in May of 2018.

The vandalism reads, “Jennifer Swart Lakin Afolabi sexual assault dream team.”

Police report there was also vandalism at the police station and a building in the area of Queens Avenue and William Street.

Police say at approx 3:15 p.m., the suspect was located and arrested in the area of Oxford Street East and Mornington Avenue.

As a result of this investigation a 36-year-old man has been charged with three counts of mischief under $5,000.

The cost of the damage and graffiti removal is estimated at $4,000.

The vandalism at the courthouse has since been covered up with a blue tarp, presumably by a courthouse employee.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General said in an email the ministry, "takes these incidents very seriously. As this matter is the subject of a police investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further."

CTV News London spoke with defence lawyer Afolabi by phone Tuesday afternoon about the message directed to him and Swart, who is an Assistant Crown Attorney.

“It is clear someone is unhappy with me, they have chosen to express it in that manner. It is not my job to investigate criminal activity. In fact I make a living defending it so I will let the police do their job. I also think it is most unfortunate that my colleague Jen Swart was brought into it. She is a very good lawyer and a very good person.”

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17 in relation to the charges.