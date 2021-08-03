MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police say they continue to investigate a homicide early Saturday and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Pack Road and Grand Oak Cross around 1:15 a.m. for a person with serious injuries.

A large gathering was taking place at the southwest London location, and neighbours reported cars full of teenagers leaving the area shortly afterward.

The 18-year-old man had suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound, and was pronounced deceased in hospital.

Police have not confirmed his name, but he has been publicly identified by family as Josue Silva of London.

Officials have confirmed they are conducting a homicide investigation, and are asking the public for their assistance.

Anyone with informaiton is asked to call 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.