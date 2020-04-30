LONDON, ONT. -- A London man has been charged in relation to a sexual assault that allegedly took place in January of 2019.

A 30-year-old woman told police she frequently went in for massage therapy and reflexology treatments offered by the suspect, who is the owner of 'Healing by Design.'

Police say the woman claims she was sexually assaulted on March 6, 2019, during a massage therapy session inside the London-based business.

London police were contacted December of 2019 with the complaint, and started an investigation into the sexual assault.

As a result of the investigation, a 56-year-old man from London was arrested earlier this week and is charged with one count of sexual assault.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in London court on July 28.

Const. Sandasha Bough said there is nothing to suggest there are more victims but as with any investigation such as this, there is always a possibility.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident or similar incidents are asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.