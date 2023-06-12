Pole fires cause power outages in southern Ontario
Power has been restored to about 1,000 customers in the Chatham area after a pole fire early this morning.
About 1,000 people in the Ailsa Craig area including Nairn, are still in the dark, also due to a pole fire.
The original estimated time of restoration was 8 a.m. but according to Hydro One, the timing is being reassessed.
