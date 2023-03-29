Planets align but clouds may have obstructed the view

(Source: @themoonlovepic/Twitter) (Source: @themoonlovepic/Twitter)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How the 2023 federal budget impacts you

The federal government unveiled its spring budget Tuesday, with a clean economy as the centrepiece, and detailing targeted measures to help Canadians deal with still-high inflation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speak to media as they arrive to deliver the federal budget in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

  • Maureen Breau, Quebec police officer, stabbed and killed during arrest

    A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.

    Sgt. Maureen Breau, killed during an arrest, had been on the force for 20 years.

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver