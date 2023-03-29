Planets align but clouds may have obstructed the view
If you had your eyes to the sky Tuesday evening you may have noticed a special alignment.
Just after sunset, Jupiter and Mercury were close to the horizon, just above that was the brightest planet Venus, a dim, greenish looking star was Uranus and a reddish/orange looking star was Mars.
This information is according to Jan Cami, a Professor in the Department of Physics & Astronomy at Western University, and the Director of the Hume Cronyn Memorial Observatory.
There were some clouds on the western horizon so the planets may have been difficult to see from this region.
According to Cami, the alignment was visible because of the layout of our solar system.
"All planets orbit the Sun in approximately the same plane, so you could think of the solar system as a pancake with an egg yolk at the centre that represents the Sun perhaps. The Earth of course is in that pancake, so if we look at other planets, we are always looking in that plane of the pancake, which to us looks like a line in the sky," she told CTV News.
While it would have been interesting to see, Cami said to see the five planets fairly close to each other in the sky, is actually not super rare.
"They happen every couple of years. In fact, last June there was an alignment where the planets were visible early in the morning, in order of increasing distance from the Sun. What changes is the position of the planets. Having all eight planets of the solar system align like this is much rarer."
If you happened to catch the alignment on camera, send us your photos and videos to weathersnapshot@ctv.ca
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How the 2023 federal budget impacts you
The federal government unveiled its spring budget Tuesday, with a clean economy as the centrepiece, and detailing targeted measures to help Canadians deal with still-high inflation.
Walmart and Costco in Canada not making food inflation worse, experts say
Experts say the Canadian presence of American retail giants such as Walmart and Costco isn't likely to blame for rising grocery prices. That's despite Canadian grocery chain executives having pushed for MPs to question those retailers as part of their study on food inflation.
These Canadian housing markets have home prices below the national average
Home prices have fallen below the national average in 14-out-of-20 regional housing markets, according to a report by Zoocasa. Saint John, N.B., took the top place for the most affordable region, with an average home price of $268,400.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Federal government capping excise tax on alcohol after outcry
The increase in excise duties on all alcoholic products is being temporarily capped at two per cent starting next month instead of a planned 6.3 per cent increase.
Hamilton family raising awareness about Strep A after sudden death of toddler
A Hamilton, Ont., family is hoping to raise awareness about Strep A after the tragic death of their two-year-old.
King Charles III makes world debut as tour starts late in Germany
King Charles III will make his debut on the world stage Wednesday, three days later and 550 miles (885 kilometres) northeast of where he had intended.
Gwyneth Paltrow's ski collision trial continues with defence
Gwyneth Paltrow's attorneys are expected to continue relying mostly on experts to mount their defence on Wednesday, the seventh day of the trial over her 2016 ski collision with a 76-year-old retired optometrist.
300 million jobs could be affected by latest wave of AI, says Goldman Sachs
As many as 300 million full-time jobs around the world could be automated in some way by the newest wave of artificial intelligence that has spawned platforms like ChatGPT, according to Goldman Sachs economists.
Kitchener
-
Meet the UW stats prof who claims he can’t stop beating Roll Up To Win
A statistics professor at the University of Waterloo discusses how he continues to beat the Roll Up To Win contest at Tim Hortons.
-
Hamilton family raising awareness about Strep A after sudden death of toddler
A Hamilton, Ont., family is hoping to raise awareness about Strep A after the tragic death of their two-year-old.
-
'They're struggling to stretch their own budget': Grocery prices impact local food budgets
A one-time grocery rebate for low income Canadians is coming at time where many residents in the region are struggling to keep up with their food bills.
Windsor
-
Here’s what stakeholders across Windsor-Essex say about the 2023 Federal Budget
The Trudeau government unveiled it’s 2023 budget Tuesday – but what’s in it for Windsor?
-
Rain or snow expected in Windsor-Essex Wednesday
Rain showers or flurries, that could be heavy at times, could roll through the Windsor-Essex region on Wednesday. Temperatures will be a little cooler than earlier in the week but we briefly return to double digits on Friday.
-
Planets align but clouds may have obstructed the view
If you had your eyes to the sky Tuesday evening you may have noticed a special alignment.
Barrie
-
Fire crews battle massive house fire in Blue Mountains
Fire crews in Blue Mountains spend several hours battling a large house fire on Tuesday night.
-
High school students rally to support Barrie teen with terminal cancer
Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie hosted a hockey game and spirit day to honour Kevin Chao, who is stuck at home due to a terminal illness.
-
Teens lying on tracks cause emergency train stop in Tottenham, Ont.
Provincial police say a group of teenagers caused a train to make an emergency stop because they were lying on the tracks as the train approached in New Tecumseth.
Northern Ontario
-
Hamilton family raising awareness about Strep A after sudden death of toddler
A Hamilton, Ont., family is hoping to raise awareness about Strep A after the tragic death of their two-year-old.
-
Meet the UW stats prof who claims he can’t stop beating Roll Up To Win
A statistics professor at the University of Waterloo discusses how he continues to beat the Roll Up To Win contest at Tim Hortons.
-
How the 2023 federal budget impacts you
The federal government unveiled its spring budget Tuesday, with a clean economy as the centrepiece, and detailing targeted measures to help Canadians deal with still-high inflation.
Ottawa
-
Budget 2023 proposes across-the-board 3 per cent spending cut for government departments
The federal budget proposes an across-the-board three per cent spending cut for all departments and agencies, a belt-tightening move after years of massive growth in the federal public service.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 1000 Islands Wanderer Project a unique way to reignite tourism in Gananoque region
There's a different type of tourism push in Gananoque and 1000 Islands, called the Wanderer Project, promoting the region by boat, helicopter and right on main street.
-
Witness rescues woman from fatal house fire in Kanata
One person is dead after an early morning fire in Kanata, while another person is being treated for smoke inhalation after being rescued from the burning home by a bystander who spotted the fire while driving to the gym.
Toronto
-
Toronto council to meet for first time since Tory resigned, confirm mayor race dates
Toronto city council is set to meet today for the first time since former mayor John Tory resigned.
-
'Intense burst of snow' expected to hit Toronto area Wednesday
Spring may have arrived, but Toronto isn't quite done with winter weather yet.
-
Councillor Brad Bradford running for Toronto mayor
Brad Bradford has officially said he will run for mayor of Toronto.
Montreal
-
Maureen Breau, Quebec police officer, stabbed and killed during arrest
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
-
Police identify last two victims of Old Montreal fire, both 18 years old
Montreal police say they have identified two more victims found in the rubble of a fire in Old Montreal 12 days ago. Charlie Lacroix and Walid Belkahla, both 18, are the sixth and seventh victims of the fire.
-
Montreal synagogue spray painted with swastikas
A synagogue in The Plateau has been defaced with anti-semitic graffiti. Swastikas were spray painted on Bagg Street Shul sometime over the weekend, said synagogue president Michael Kaplan on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry report must deliver 'clear commentary': family lawyer
A lawyer who represents Nova Scotia mass shooting victims' families said in an interview they are hoping "for clear commentary on what things went wrong and what things ought to have been done better or differently."
-
N.B. residents suffering from mystery brain disease call for fresh investigations
New Brunswickers suffering from a mystery neurological disorder are calling for an investigation into potential environmental causes of the health problems they've been living with for more than two years.
-
Moncton business owners want homelessness supports removed from downtown core within 30 days
The message at the forefront of Tuesday's meeting was united among the five panelists: supports for unhoused people aren’t welcome in Moncton's business district.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg has not recorded a positive temperature since Valentine's Day. Here is how long the cold could last
Manitobans waiting for the temperature to warm up this spring will have to wait a little longer.
-
How the 2023 federal budget impacts you
The federal government unveiled its spring budget Tuesday, with a clean economy as the centrepiece, and detailing targeted measures to help Canadians deal with still-high inflation.
-
RCMP searching for car with Saskatchewan plate in Manitoba homicide investigation
RCMP in Manitoba are asking for help in identifying a vehicle they say is connected with the death of a Brandon man last year.
Calgary
-
Violence at Lions Park LRT station sends two women to hospital
Police were called to the Lions Park LRT station, near North Hill Centre, around 8 p.m. for reports of a large group of people fighting.
-
Police investigate suspicious death in downtown Calgary highrise
Police are investigating the circumstances of the death of a woman in a residential tower in downtown Calgary.
-
15-year-old girl shot to death in northeast Calgary
A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed in the northeast Calgary community of Martindale on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
How the 2023 federal budget impacts you
The federal government unveiled its spring budget Tuesday, with a clean economy as the centrepiece, and detailing targeted measures to help Canadians deal with still-high inflation.
-
Edmonton man comes home to find snake native to U.S. in apartment
An Edmonton man says he hasn't slept well since finding a metre-long snake that's native to the eastern and southern American states behind his couch.
-
'Long road ahead of him': Employee shot at Edmonton Pizza Hut enters physiotherapy
The Pizza Hut employee who was shot at his workplace earlier this month is on the long road to recovery, his sister has confirmed Tuesday to CTV News Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
'How could this happen?' Mother of man killed in Vancouver stabbing looking for answers
A 37-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Vancouver while stopping to get a coffee with his fiancé and daughter is being remembered by his grieving mother as " a beautiful soul."
-
Involuntary treatment, insufficient support: Riverview patterns continue post-closure
It's been more than a decade since the Riverview Hospital closed its doors for good and one thing is clear: The pattern of treatment, discharge, and insufficient post-hospitalization care continues throughout the province.
-
Watermain rupture displaces Burnaby residents, shuts down businesses
A watermain break is causing a massive headache for hundreds of residents living in two condo towers in Burnaby's Brentwood neighbourhood.