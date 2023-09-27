London

    • Pizza driver allegedly robbed, assaulted while out for delivery

    (Source: CTV News file photo) (Source: CTV News file photo)

    An argument over payment for a pizza delivery turned violent Tuesday night leading to the arrest of two London men.

    Police say a pizza delivery driver arrived to an apartment building in the 200 block of Grey Street around 11:45 p.m. when an argument ensued with two men over the uncompleted payment of a pizza.

    The delivery driver continued to argue with the men until one of them went inside an apartment unit and returned to the hallway with a knife in hand.

    One of the men physically took the pizza out of the delivery driver’s hands but did not allow him to leave the building.

    Concerned for his safety, the driver called 911.

    Police say one of the suspects assaulted the driver with a weapon before officers arrived. The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

    As a result of the investigation, a 28-year-old and 33-year-old, both of London have been jointly charged with robbery, forcible confinement, and assault with a weapon.

    Both are expected to appear in London court in November.  

    London Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Navigating Canada's real estate landscape: A guide for new immigrants

    Navigating Canada's real estate market can be daunting for new immigrants, especially amid an affordable housing crisis. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew outlines the documentation newcomers will need to rent or purchase a home in Canada, and some key expenses to budget for.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News