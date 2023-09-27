Pfeffer Derby brings youth together for pinewood car race at Elgin Railway Museum

The second annual Pfeffer Derby was held in St.Thomas Wednesday at the Elgin Railway Museum.

Youth from the community took part in a pinewood car race on a 30-foot track. The event is put on by Our Place Respite, a day program for adults with disabilities.

Samantha Daniel, Co-owner, Our Place Respite says it’s a great way to bring the community together. Samantha Daniel, Our Place Respite co-owner with Benjamin Pfeffer and volunteers in St. Thomas, Ont., on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)

“it's something we can all get together, all get really excited about, we kind of chirp each other, throw a little smack talk in, and uh, and it's a time when we can all get together and also talk to one another - meet new people, and just yeah just bring everyone together,” said Daniel.

It brought together nearly 120 youth with disabilities, to connect and have fun. The event is named after Benjamin Pfeffer, who has cerebral palsy and loves derby cars. Pinewood race cars at the second annual Pfeffer Derby in St. Thomas, Ont., on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)

“It’s a good feeling, it’s good to recognize everybody and all their abilities, because everybody wants to have fun,” said Sharon Pfeffer, Benjamin’s mom.

All money collected today goes back into planning the next derby. There was a trophy, and prize baskets for the winners, and medals for every participant.