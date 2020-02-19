PETROLIA, ONT. -- It’s not every day that you call on the local fire department to help preserve a piece of local heritage.

But that’s what happened in the Town of Petrolia Wednesday when firefighters put their new ladder truck to work to help restore the much cherished stained glass rose windows in the Victoria Hall tower.

The custom-made windows were installed in the national historic site three decades ago after fire destroyed the original windows in the structure, which was 100 years old at the time.

But recently the replica windows have started cracking and showing signs of age.

Replacing the windows was ruled out as an option, so town officials decided to protect them with a coating. A template was made of each window section, which was transferred to 3M shatterproof adhesives, and applied to each panel.

Firefighters went up in the bucket of the ladder truck and carefully applied the protective film to the windows.

They also repelled down one side of the tower to reach a window that wasn’t accessible with the ladder.