Petes eliminate Knights to win OHL title as London-born goaltender named playoff MVP

The London, Ont. goaltender Michael Simpson shut down his hometown team, as the Petes won the J Ross Robertson Cup for the first time since 2006. (Source: Peterborough Petes Twitter) The London, Ont. goaltender Michael Simpson shut down his hometown team, as the Petes won the J Ross Robertson Cup for the first time since 2006. (Source: Peterborough Petes Twitter)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver